Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Tennessee 11-4, Georgia 12-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia will be looking to extend their current ten-game winning streak.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs earned a 76-66 win over the Razorbacks.

Among those leading the charge was Justin Hill, who scored 19 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. RJ Melendez was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tennessee last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-72 to the Bulldogs. Tennessee's defeat signaled the end of their seven-game winning streak.

Tennessee's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Zakai Zeigler, who scored 26 points along with seven assists and three steals, and Dalton Knecht who scored 28 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 12-3 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.5 points per game. As for the Volunteers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Georgia and Tennessee are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia took a serious blow against Tennessee when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 70-41. Will Georgia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Tennessee is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Georgia and Tennessee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.