Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Tennessee 11-4, Georgia 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee and Georgia are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

After a string of seven wins, Tennessee's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 77-72 to the Bulldogs. Tennessee didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zakai Zeigler, who scored 26 points along with seven assists and three steals, and Dalton Knecht who scored 28 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, Georgia had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.2 points), and they went ahead and made it ten on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Razorbacks by a score of 76-66.

Georgia can attribute much of their success to Justin Hill, who scored 19 points. Hill continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Melendez, who scored ten points along with five rebounds.

The Volunteers' loss dropped their record down to 11-4. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Tennessee against Georgia in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the team secured a 70-41 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Georgia and Tennessee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.