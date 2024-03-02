Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-13, Georgia 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas A&M is 8-1 against the Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Texas A&M is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Texas A&M on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 70-68 to the Gamecocks on a last-minute layup From Zachary Davis. Texas A&M found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Wade Taylor IV, who scored 15 points along with two steals. He didn't help Texas A&M's cause all that much against the Volunteers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Tyrece Radford, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 67-66 to the Tigers. Georgia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-13 record this season.

Everything went Texas A&M's way against the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the Aggies made off with a 82-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Georgia.