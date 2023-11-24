Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Winthrop 4-2, Georgia 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia is heading back home. They will take on the Winthrop Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Georgia might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Friars and fell 71-64.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from RJ Melendez, who scored 15 points along with 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Noah Thomasson, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, Winthrop entered their tilt with Elon with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Eagles walked away with a 78-70 win over the Phoenix on Sunday.

The Bulldogs now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Georgia beat Winthrop 87-82 in their previous meeting back in December of 2017. Will Georgia repeat their success, or does Winthrop have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia has won both of the games they've played against Winthrop in the last 8 years.