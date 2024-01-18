Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-11, Georgia Southern 2-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Coastal Carolina, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Chanticleers beat the Monarchs 79-75. The win was just what Coastal Carolina needed coming off of a 70-45 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgia Southern found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 90-62 defeat at the hands of the Panthers. Georgia Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Chanticleers' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-11. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-15.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Coastal Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Coastal Carolina came up short against Georgia Southern in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-68. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.