Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Georgia State 9-8, Georgia Southern 3-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Hanner Fieldhouse.

Georgia State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. Georgia State has struggled against App. State recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over the Chanticleers on Thursday. The victory was just what Georgia Southern needed coming off of a 90-62 defeat in their prior match.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 3-15.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Georgia State's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Georgia State against Georgia Southern in their previous matchup on Saturday as the team secured a 90-62 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Georgia State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.