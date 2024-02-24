Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: James Madison 25-3, Georgia Southern 6-22

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the James Madison Dukes are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Hanner Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Georgia Southern finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 84-76 on Thursday.

In what's become a running theme this season, James Madison gave their fans yet another huge victory on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Thundering Herd on the road to the tune of 84-58. The victory was familiar territory for James Madison who now have seven in a row.

The Eagles' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-22. As for the Dukes, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 25-3 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Georgia Southern have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.6 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia Southern came up short against the Dukes when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 87-80. Will Georgia Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

James Madison has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Southern.