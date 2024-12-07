Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: North Florida 6-3, Georgia Southern 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia Southern is heading back home. They will welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Convocation Center.

The experts figured Georgia Southern would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to VCU, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: Georgia Southern lost to VCU on Wednesday, and Georgia Southern lost bad. The score wound up at 89-54.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask North Florida). They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat Warner Southern 115-83. The Ospreys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 24 points or more this season.

North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matches.

Georgia Southern has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season. As for North Florida, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern came up short against North Florida when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 64-56. Will Georgia Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

North Florida has won both of the games they've played against Georgia Southern in the last 5 years.