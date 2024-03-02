Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgia Southern and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Old Dominion 45-30.

If Georgia Southern keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-23 in no time. On the other hand, Old Dominion will have to make due with a 7-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Old Dominion 7-23, Georgia Southern 7-23

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Hanner Fieldhouse. Old Dominion is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Monarchs found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 89-64 punch to the gut against the Mountaineers. Old Dominion was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-26.

Old Dominion struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia Southern proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Thundering Herd by a score of 87-73.

The Monarchs have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-23 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 7-23.

Old Dominion will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Old Dominion came up short against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-70. Can Old Dominion avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a 4.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Southern.