Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Old Dominion 7-23, Georgia Southern 7-23

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Hanner Fieldhouse. Old Dominion is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, the Monarchs found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 89-64 punch to the gut against the Mountaineers. Old Dominion was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-26.

Old Dominion struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia Southern proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Thundering Herd by a score of 87-73.

The Monarchs have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-23 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 7-23.

Old Dominion came up short against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-70. Can Old Dominion avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Southern.