Who's Playing
Old Dominion Monarchs @ Georgia Southern Eagles
Current Records: Old Dominion 7-23, Georgia Southern 7-23
How To Watch
- When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Hanner Fieldhouse. Old Dominion is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
On Wednesday, the Monarchs found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 89-64 punch to the gut against the Mountaineers. Old Dominion was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-26.
Old Dominion struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia Southern proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Thundering Herd by a score of 87-73.
The Monarchs have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-23 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 7-23.
Old Dominion came up short against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-70. Can Old Dominion avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Old Dominion has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Southern.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Georgia Southern 76 vs. Old Dominion 70
- Feb 04, 2023 - Old Dominion 64 vs. Georgia Southern 58
- Jan 07, 2023 - Old Dominion 81 vs. Georgia Southern 75