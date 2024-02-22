Who's Playing
Texas State Bobcats @ Georgia Southern Eagles
Current Records: Texas State 11-16, Georgia Southern 5-22
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
What to Know
Georgia Southern is on a three-game streak of home losses, the Bobcats a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Dukes and fell 87-80. That's two games in a row now that Georgia Southern has lost by exactly seven points.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Golden Eagles.
The Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-22 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their loss dropped their record down to 11-16.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Georgia Southern have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Texas State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.5 threes per game. Given Georgia Southern's sizable advantage in that area, the Bobcats will need to find a way to close that gap.
Georgia Southern couldn't quite finish off the Bobcats in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 and fell 70-67. Will Georgia Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Georgia Southern and Texas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Texas State 70 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Feb 20, 2020 - Texas State 70 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Dec 19, 2019 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Texas State 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Georgia Southern 74 vs. Texas State 58
- Jan 03, 2019 - Texas State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 70
- Feb 24, 2018 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Texas State 77
- Jan 25, 2018 - Texas State 62 vs. Georgia Southern 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Texas State 67
- Feb 06, 2016 - Georgia Southern 66 vs. Texas State 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Texas State 80 vs. Georgia Southern 66