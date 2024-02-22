Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Texas State 11-16, Georgia Southern 5-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

What to Know

Georgia Southern is on a three-game streak of home losses, the Bobcats a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Dukes and fell 87-80. That's two games in a row now that Georgia Southern has lost by exactly seven points.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-22 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their loss dropped their record down to 11-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Georgia Southern have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Texas State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.5 threes per game. Given Georgia Southern's sizable advantage in that area, the Bobcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgia Southern couldn't quite finish off the Bobcats in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 and fell 70-67. Will Georgia Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia Southern and Texas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.