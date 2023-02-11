Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Arkansas State 10-16; Georgia Southern 13-13

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles haven't won a matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Georgia Southern and Arkansas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Wolves will be looking to right the ship.

The James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Georgia Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against James Madison, sneaking past 76-73.

Speaking of close games: Arkansas State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats. The loss was just more heartbreak for Arkansas State, who fell 61-58 when the teams previously met in January.

Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Georgia Southern ended up a good deal behind Arkansas State when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 74-56. Maybe the Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia Southern have won five out of their last nine games against Arkansas State.