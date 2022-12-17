Who's Playing

Campbell @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Campbell 5-5; Georgia Southern 6-5

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Campbell Fighting Camels at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Campbell should still be riding high after a win, while Georgia Southern will be looking to get back in the win column.

Georgia Southern was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 74-71 to the Morehead State Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the William Peace Pacers at home 97-58.

Georgia Southern is now 6-5 while Campbell sits at 5-5. Campbell is 0-4 after wins this season, and Georgia Southern is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia Southern have won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last eight years.