Who's Playing
Campbell @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Campbell 5-5; Georgia Southern 6-5
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Campbell Fighting Camels at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Campbell should still be riding high after a win, while Georgia Southern will be looking to get back in the win column.
Georgia Southern was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 74-71 to the Morehead State Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the William Peace Pacers at home 97-58.
Georgia Southern is now 6-5 while Campbell sits at 5-5. Campbell is 0-4 after wins this season, and Georgia Southern is 3-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia Southern have won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last eight years.
- Dec 15, 2021 - Georgia Southern 69 vs. Campbell 66
- Nov 29, 2019 - Georgia Southern 84 vs. Campbell 74