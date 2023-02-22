Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 11-17; Georgia Southern 14-15

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Georgia Southern ended up a good deal behind the Southern Miss Golden Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 73-62.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.

Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Georgia Southern, who are 13-14 against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Southern have won eight out of their last 13 games against Coastal Carolina.