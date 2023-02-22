Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 11-17; Georgia Southern 14-15
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Georgia Southern ended up a good deal behind the Southern Miss Golden Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 73-62.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.
Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Georgia Southern, who are 13-14 against the spread.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgia Southern have won eight out of their last 13 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Georgia Southern 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Mar 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 58
- Jan 20, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 76 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Feb 21, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Southern 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Jan 29, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 62
- Feb 13, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Coastal Carolina 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 67
- Feb 21, 2019 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Coastal Carolina 74
- Jan 11, 2018 - Georgia Southern 77 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 11, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 82 vs. Georgia Southern 70
- Jan 23, 2017 - Georgia Southern 91 vs. Coastal Carolina 80