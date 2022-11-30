Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 5-2; Georgia Southern 4-3

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will play host again and welcome the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles to W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Everything went Georgia Southern's way against the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels this past Saturday as they made off with a 101-73 win.

As for Florida Gulf Coast, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the UMKC Kangaroos 73-59 last week.

Georgia Southern is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Georgia Southern won their first match against Florida Gulf Coast 72-57 last season, but Florida Gulf Coast managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Southern have won two out of their last four games against Florida Gulf Coast.