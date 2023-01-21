Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Georgia State 9-10; Georgia Southern 11-9

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles lost both of their matches to the Georgia State Panthers last season on scores of 63-79 and 49-58, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Eagles and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Panthers won 58-49, we could be in for a big score.

The point spread favored Georgia Southern on Thursday, but luck did not. They lost to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at home by a decisive 72-59 margin.

Meanwhile, the game between Georgia State and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday was not particularly close, with Georgia State falling 70-58.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgia Southern.