Georgia State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Georgia State 9-10; Georgia Southern 11-9

The Georgia Southern Eagles lost both of their matches to the Georgia State Panthers last season on scores of 63-79 and 49-58, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Eagles and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Panthers won 58-49, we could be in for a big score.

The point spread favored Georgia Southern on Thursday, but luck did not. They lost to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at home by a decisive 72-59 margin.

Meanwhile, the game between Georgia State and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday was not particularly close, with Georgia State falling 70-58.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgia Southern.

  • Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia State 58 vs. Georgia Southern 49
  • Feb 17, 2022 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 63
  • Feb 11, 2021 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 75
  • Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Georgia State 62
  • Feb 28, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Georgia State 70
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Georgia State 82 vs. Georgia Southern 77
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Georgia State 90 vs. Georgia Southern 85
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Georgia State 81 vs. Georgia Southern 72
  • Mar 10, 2018 - Georgia State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 67
  • Feb 16, 2018 - Georgia Southern 85 vs. Georgia State 80
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Georgia State 83 vs. Georgia Southern 66
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Georgia State 72 vs. Georgia Southern 67
  • Dec 31, 2016 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. Georgia State 65
  • Feb 23, 2016 - Georgia Southern 54 vs. Georgia State 52
  • Jan 19, 2016 - Georgia State 69 vs. Georgia Southern 66