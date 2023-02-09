Who's Playing

James Madison @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: James Madison 17-8; Georgia Southern 12-13

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Eagles and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be seeking to avenge the 83-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 14th.

Georgia Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Meanwhile, James Madison didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the App. State Mountaineers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 63-57 win.

James Madison's victory lifted them to 17-8 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 12-13. We'll see if James Madison can repeat their recent success or if Georgia Southern bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.