Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 8-11; Georgia Southern 11-8

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 10-3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Eagles and Louisiana-Monroe will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern won both of their matches against Louisiana-Monroe last season (50-45 and 81-75) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Georgia Southern received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-71 to the James Madison Dukes.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 61-58.

Louisiana-Monroe's victory lifted them to 8-11 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 11-8. We'll see if the Warhawks can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
Series History

Georgia Southern have won ten out of their last 13 games against Louisiana-Monroe.

  • Feb 25, 2022 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 75
  • Jan 27, 2022 - Georgia Southern 50 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 45
  • Feb 06, 2020 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
  • Jan 09, 2020 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 56
  • Mar 15, 2019 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 67
  • Feb 08, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 88 vs. Georgia Southern 79
  • Jan 10, 2019 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 78
  • Mar 09, 2018 - Georgia Southern 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 55
  • Feb 08, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Georgia Southern 64
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Georgia Southern 76 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 62
  • Jan 16, 2017 - Georgia Southern 62 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60
  • Mar 03, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 83 vs. Georgia Southern 76
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Georgia Southern 66 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 51