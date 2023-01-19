Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 8-11; Georgia Southern 11-8
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles are 10-3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Eagles and Louisiana-Monroe will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern won both of their matches against Louisiana-Monroe last season (50-45 and 81-75) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Georgia Southern received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-71 to the James Madison Dukes.
Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 61-58.
Louisiana-Monroe's victory lifted them to 8-11 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 11-8. We'll see if the Warhawks can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia Southern have won ten out of their last 13 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
