Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Morehead State 5-5; Georgia Southern 6-4

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Morehead State Eagles will be on the road. They will square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Morehead State came out on top in a nail-biter against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Sunday, sneaking past 61-57.

Meanwhile, the Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Georgia Southern's way against the Terriers as they made off with a 79-57 win.

Morehead State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Morehead State up to 5-5 and Georgia Southern to 6-4. Morehead State is 1-3 after wins this season, Georgia Southern 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morehead State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.