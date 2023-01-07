Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Old Dominion 9-6; Georgia Southern 10-6

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Marshall Thundering Herd 81-76 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion came up short against the Troy Trojans on Thursday, falling 78-71.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgia Southern is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Georgia Southern's victory lifted them to 10-6 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if Georgia Southern can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.