Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: South Alabama 6-6; Georgia Southern 7-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the South Alabama Jaguars will be on the road. South Alabama and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jaguars winning the first 73-67 at home and Georgia Southern taking the second 58-57.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Alabama beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 71-66 last week.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Georgia Southern as they fell 58-54 to the Ball State Cardinals last Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, South Alabama is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

South Alabama's victory lifted them to 6-6 while Georgia Southern's defeat dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Jaguars can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Alabama have won ten out of their last 17 games against Georgia Southern.