Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: South Alabama 6-6; Georgia Southern 7-6
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the South Alabama Jaguars will be on the road. South Alabama and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jaguars winning the first 73-67 at home and Georgia Southern taking the second 58-57.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Alabama beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 71-66 last week.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Georgia Southern as they fell 58-54 to the Ball State Cardinals last Wednesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, South Alabama is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
South Alabama's victory lifted them to 6-6 while Georgia Southern's defeat dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Jaguars can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Jaguars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Alabama have won ten out of their last 17 games against Georgia Southern.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 58 vs. South Alabama 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Alabama 73 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - South Alabama 62 vs. Georgia Southern 48
- Jan 22, 2021 - Georgia Southern 84 vs. South Alabama 75
- Jan 02, 2021 - Georgia Southern 62 vs. South Alabama 49
- Jan 01, 2021 - South Alabama 88 vs. Georgia Southern 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Alabama 79 vs. Georgia Southern 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - South Alabama 74 vs. Georgia Southern 68
- Feb 13, 2019 - Georgia Southern 75 vs. South Alabama 65
- Jan 19, 2019 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. South Alabama 86
- Mar 01, 2018 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. South Alabama 74
- Dec 31, 2017 - South Alabama 69 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - South Alabama 78 vs. Georgia Southern 66
- Jan 09, 2017 - Georgia Southern 84 vs. South Alabama 79
- Mar 10, 2016 - South Alabama 67 vs. Georgia Southern 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - South Alabama 80 vs. Georgia Southern 76
- Jan 07, 2016 - South Alabama 64 vs. Georgia Southern 58