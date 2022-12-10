Who's Playing
Wofford @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Wofford 6-4; Georgia Southern 5-4
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles will stay at home another game and welcome the Wofford Terriers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Eagles simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Piedmont Lions at home 91-47.
Meanwhile, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Wofford proved too difficult a challenge. Wofford took their game against Coastal Carolina 71-61.
Georgia Southern is now 5-4 while Wofford sits at 6-4. Georgia Southern is 2-2 after wins this season, the Terriers 2-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wofford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 21, 2021 - Wofford 70 vs. Georgia Southern 52