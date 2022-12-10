Who's Playing

Wofford @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Wofford 6-4; Georgia Southern 5-4

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will stay at home another game and welcome the Wofford Terriers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Eagles simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Piedmont Lions at home 91-47.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Wofford proved too difficult a challenge. Wofford took their game against Coastal Carolina 71-61.

Georgia Southern is now 5-4 while Wofford sits at 6-4. Georgia Southern is 2-2 after wins this season, the Terriers 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.