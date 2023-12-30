Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Arkansas State 4-8, Georgia State 5-6

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Georgia State Convocation Center.

Arkansas State and Belmont couldn't quite live up to the 159-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Red Wolves took a 74-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bruins.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dyondre Dominguez, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Julian Lual was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Arkansas State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Belmont only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 122-45 win over the Eagles. With that victory, Georgia State brought their scoring average up to 78.9 points per game.

The Red Wolves' defeat dropped their record down to 4-8. As for the Panthers, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-6.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arkansas State beat Georgia State 75-70 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.