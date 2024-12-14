Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Charlotte 4-4, Georgia State 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. The Panthers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Charlotte is facing Georgia State at the wrong time: Georgia State suffered their first home loss of the season last Friday and they're likely out for redemption. They took an 81-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls. The Panthers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Zarique Nutter, who had 20 points along with two steals. Toneari Lane was another key player, posting 16 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 75-71 to Davidson. The 49ers were up 25-13 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nik Graves, who scored 23 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against ETSU back in November, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Dean Reiber, who earned 11 points along with seven rebounds.

Georgia State's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-5. As for Charlotte, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.

Looking ahead, Georgia State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Georgia State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs Charlotte over their last two matchups.

Georgia State came up short against Charlotte in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 65-57. Will Georgia State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Charlotte.