Halftime Report

Coastal Carolina and Georgia State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Coastal Carolina has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia State 44-31.

Coastal Carolina came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-8, Georgia State 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. The Chanticleers are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, Coastal Carolina fell victim to a painful 74-51 loss at the hands of App. State. The match marked the Chanticleers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coastal Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Georgia State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They secured an 82-78 W over Georgia Southern. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Panthers were the better team in the second half.

Coastal Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for Georgia State, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Coastal Carolina and Georgia State were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, but Coastal Carolina came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia State is a 3.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.