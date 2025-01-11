Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-8, Georgia State 6-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Chanticleers will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, Georgia State needed a bit of extra time to put away Georgia Southern. They managed an 82-78 win over the Eagles. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Panthers were the better team in the second half.

Georgia State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Coastal Carolina as they lost 74-51 to App. State on Wednesday. The match marked the Chanticleers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Georgia State's victory bumped their record up to 6-10. As for Coastal Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia State barely slipped by Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 72-71. Will Georgia State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.