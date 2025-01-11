Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia State Panthers
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-8, Georgia State 6-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Chanticleers will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Wednesday, Georgia State needed a bit of extra time to put away Georgia Southern. They managed an 82-78 win over the Eagles. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Panthers were the better team in the second half.
Georgia State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Coastal Carolina as they lost 74-51 to App. State on Wednesday. The match marked the Chanticleers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
Georgia State's victory bumped their record up to 6-10. As for Coastal Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Georgia State barely slipped by Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 72-71. Will Georgia State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Georgia State 72 vs. Coastal Carolina 71
- Jan 27, 2024 - Coastal Carolina 85 vs. Georgia State 83
- Feb 16, 2023 - Coastal Carolina 77 vs. Georgia State 68
- Jan 14, 2023 - Georgia State 100 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 10, 2022 - Georgia State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 50
- Jan 22, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 72 vs. Georgia State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia State 71 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - Georgia State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 01, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 81 vs. Georgia State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Georgia State 92 vs. Coastal Carolina 80