Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-7, Georgia State 5-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at GSU Convocation Center. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Georgia Southern will head out to face Georgia State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Georgia Southern lost to South Alabama, and Georgia Southern lost bad. The score wound up at 76-47. Having soared to a lofty 90 points in the game before, the Eagles' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Georgia State came into Saturday's game having lost seven straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against Louisiana on Saturday as Georgia State made off with a 94-70 win. The oddsmakers were on the Panthers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Georgia Southern's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-7. As for Georgia State, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern strolled past Georgia State when the teams last played back in January of 2024 by a score of 86-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Southern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.