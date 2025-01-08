Who's Playing
Georgia Southern Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers
Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-7, Georgia State 5-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at GSU Convocation Center. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
Georgia Southern will head out to face Georgia State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Georgia Southern lost to South Alabama, and Georgia Southern lost bad. The score wound up at 76-47. Having soared to a lofty 90 points in the game before, the Eagles' point total in this one was quite the letdown.
Meanwhile, Georgia State came into Saturday's game having lost seven straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against Louisiana on Saturday as Georgia State made off with a 94-70 win. The oddsmakers were on the Panthers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Georgia Southern's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-7. As for Georgia State, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-10.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Georgia Southern strolled past Georgia State when the teams last played back in January of 2024 by a score of 86-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Southern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Georgia Southern 86 vs. Georgia State 70
- Jan 13, 2024 - Georgia State 90 vs. Georgia Southern 62
- Feb 02, 2023 - Georgia State 64 vs. Georgia Southern 60
- Jan 21, 2023 - Georgia Southern 58 vs. Georgia State 52
- Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia State 58 vs. Georgia Southern 49
- Feb 17, 2022 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 63
- Feb 11, 2021 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 75
- Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Georgia State 62
- Feb 28, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Georgia State 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Georgia State 82 vs. Georgia Southern 77