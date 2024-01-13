Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 2-14, Georgia State 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at GSU Convocation Center. Georgia State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Monarchs, taking the game 77-70.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Thundering Herd on Wednesday and fell 79-74.

The Panthers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-7 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 2-14.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Georgia State's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgia State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Georgia Southern when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 64-60 victory. Does Georgia State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Georgia State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.