Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: James Madison 11-9, Georgia State 7-13

How To Watch

What to Know

James Madison is 4-0 against Georgia State since December of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at GSU Convocation Center. Despite being away, the Dukes are looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, James Madison earned a 74-60 win over Old Dominion.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 92-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marshall.

James Madison's victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-9. As for Georgia State, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: James Madison has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

James Madison beat Georgia State 84-78 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does James Madison have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

James Madison has won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 3 years.