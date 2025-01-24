Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Georgia State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-40 lead against Marshall.
Georgia State came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia State Panthers
Current Records: Marshall 11-9, Georgia State 7-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at GSU Convocation Center. The Panthers have the home-court advantage, but the Thundering Herd are expected to win by 4.5 points.
Last Saturday, Marshall beat Coastal Carolina 77-64.
Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, Georgia State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that's exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 85-59 defeat at the hands of Arkansas State. The Panthers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-19.
Marshall's win ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-9. As for Georgia State, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-12.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Marshall beat Georgia State 86-74 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Marshall repeat their success, or does Georgia State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Marshall is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 149.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marshall has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Georgia State.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Marshall 86 vs. Georgia State 74
- Mar 01, 2024 - Georgia State 82 vs. Marshall 79
- Jan 24, 2024 - Marshall 77 vs. Georgia State 68
- Feb 11, 2023 - Marshall 88 vs. Georgia State 77
- Jan 28, 2023 - Marshall 103 vs. Georgia State 65