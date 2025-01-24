Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Georgia State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-40 lead against Marshall.

Georgia State came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Marshall 11-9, Georgia State 7-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at GSU Convocation Center. The Panthers have the home-court advantage, but the Thundering Herd are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Last Saturday, Marshall beat Coastal Carolina 77-64.

Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Georgia State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that's exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 85-59 defeat at the hands of Arkansas State. The Panthers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-19.

Marshall's win ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-9. As for Georgia State, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-12.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall beat Georgia State 86-74 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Marshall repeat their success, or does Georgia State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marshall is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Georgia State.