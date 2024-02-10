Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-12, Georgia State 10-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be playing at home against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Georgia State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Georgia State can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Miami (Ohio) last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 62-59. Miami (Ohio) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-13. As for the RedHawks, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Georgia State's sizable advantage in that area, the RedHawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Georgia State is a 5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.


The over/under is set at 146 points.

