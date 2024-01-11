Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-11, Georgia State 7-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia State is heading back home. The Georgia State Panthers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. Old Dominion took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia State, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Panthers rang in the new year with a 90-76 victory over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. The contest between the Monarchs and the Red Wolves wasn't particularly close, with the Monarchs falling 90-75. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 117 points.

Old Dominion struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Arkansas State racked up 19 assists.

The Panthers' victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-7. As for the Monarchs, they bumped their record down to 4-11 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Georgia State couldn't quite finish off Old Dominion when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 63-60. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Georgia State.