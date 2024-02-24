Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Texas State 11-17, Georgia State 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Texas State Bobcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at GSU Convocation Center. Georgia State will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers slipped by the Chanticleers 72-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Georgia State.

Meanwhile, Texas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 84-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-14 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-17.

Georgia State came up short against the Bobcats in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 81-76. Will Georgia State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.

  • Feb 28, 2023 - Texas State 81 vs. Georgia State 76
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Texas State 86 vs. Georgia State 76
  • Dec 21, 2019 - Georgia State 81 vs. Texas State 69
  • Mar 16, 2019 - Georgia State 59 vs. Texas State 46
  • Jan 24, 2019 - Texas State 81 vs. Georgia State 68
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Georgia State 73 vs. Texas State 69
  • Feb 22, 2018 - Georgia State 77 vs. Texas State 50
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Georgia State 54 vs. Texas State 50
  • Feb 20, 2017 - Georgia State 67 vs. Texas State 51
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Texas State 63 vs. Georgia State 61