Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-8; Georgia State 8-9

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Coastal Carolina winning the first 72-68 on the road and Georgia State taking the second 61-50.

The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Chanticleers proved too difficult a challenge. Coastal Carolina escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

Meanwhile, Georgia State lost to the Troy Trojans at home by a decisive 65-53 margin.

Coastal Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Coastal Carolina's victory lifted them to 8-8 while Georgia State's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Chanticleers can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia State have won six out of their last 11 games against Coastal Carolina.