Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-8; Georgia State 8-9
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Coastal Carolina winning the first 72-68 on the road and Georgia State taking the second 61-50.
The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Chanticleers proved too difficult a challenge. Coastal Carolina escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.
Meanwhile, Georgia State lost to the Troy Trojans at home by a decisive 65-53 margin.
Coastal Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Coastal Carolina's victory lifted them to 8-8 while Georgia State's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Chanticleers can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgia State have won six out of their last 11 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Georgia State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 50
- Jan 22, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 72 vs. Georgia State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia State 71 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - Georgia State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 01, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 81 vs. Georgia State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Georgia State 92 vs. Coastal Carolina 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 74 vs. Georgia State 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 95 vs. Georgia State 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia State 72 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 13, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia State 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Georgia State 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 56