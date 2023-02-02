Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Georgia State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-11; Georgia State 9-13

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Georgia State Panthers are heading back home. The Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Georgia Southern won 58-52, we could be in for a big score.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 103-65 bruising that Georgia State suffered against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, falling 94-87.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgia State is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Georgia State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.