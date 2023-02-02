Who's Playing
Georgia Southern @ Georgia State
Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-11; Georgia State 9-13
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Georgia State Panthers are heading back home. The Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Georgia Southern won 58-52, we could be in for a big score.
It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 103-65 bruising that Georgia State suffered against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, falling 94-87.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgia State is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Georgia State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgia State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Georgia Southern 58 vs. Georgia State 52
- Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia State 58 vs. Georgia Southern 49
- Feb 17, 2022 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 63
- Feb 11, 2021 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 75
- Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Georgia State 62
- Feb 28, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Georgia State 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Georgia State 82 vs. Georgia Southern 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Georgia State 90 vs. Georgia Southern 85
- Feb 02, 2019 - Georgia State 81 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Mar 10, 2018 - Georgia State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Feb 16, 2018 - Georgia Southern 85 vs. Georgia State 80
- Jan 20, 2018 - Georgia State 83 vs. Georgia Southern 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Georgia State 72 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Dec 31, 2016 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. Georgia State 65
- Feb 23, 2016 - Georgia Southern 54 vs. Georgia State 52
- Jan 19, 2016 - Georgia State 69 vs. Georgia Southern 66