Who's Playing
Georgia Southern @ Georgia State
Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-11; Georgia State 9-13
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Georgia Southern won 58-52, we could be in for a big score.
Georgia State took a serious blow against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 103-65.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 94-87.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
Series History
Georgia State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Georgia Southern 58 vs. Georgia State 52
- Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia State 58 vs. Georgia Southern 49
- Feb 17, 2022 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 63
- Feb 11, 2021 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 75
- Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Georgia State 62
- Feb 28, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Georgia State 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Georgia State 82 vs. Georgia Southern 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Georgia State 90 vs. Georgia Southern 85
- Feb 02, 2019 - Georgia State 81 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Mar 10, 2018 - Georgia State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Feb 16, 2018 - Georgia Southern 85 vs. Georgia State 80
- Jan 20, 2018 - Georgia State 83 vs. Georgia Southern 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Georgia State 72 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Dec 31, 2016 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. Georgia State 65
- Feb 23, 2016 - Georgia Southern 54 vs. Georgia State 52
- Jan 19, 2016 - Georgia State 69 vs. Georgia Southern 66