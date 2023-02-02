Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Georgia State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-11; Georgia State 9-13

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Georgia Southern won 58-52, we could be in for a big score.

Georgia State took a serious blow against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 103-65.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 94-87.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
Series History

Georgia State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.

  • Jan 21, 2023 - Georgia Southern 58 vs. Georgia State 52
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia State 58 vs. Georgia Southern 49
  • Feb 17, 2022 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 63
  • Feb 11, 2021 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 75
  • Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Georgia State 62
  • Feb 28, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Georgia State 70
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Georgia State 82 vs. Georgia Southern 77
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Georgia State 90 vs. Georgia Southern 85
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Georgia State 81 vs. Georgia Southern 72
  • Mar 10, 2018 - Georgia State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 67
  • Feb 16, 2018 - Georgia Southern 85 vs. Georgia State 80
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Georgia State 83 vs. Georgia Southern 66
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Georgia State 72 vs. Georgia Southern 67
  • Dec 31, 2016 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. Georgia State 65
  • Feb 23, 2016 - Georgia Southern 54 vs. Georgia State 52
  • Jan 19, 2016 - Georgia State 69 vs. Georgia Southern 66