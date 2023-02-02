Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Georgia State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-11; Georgia State 9-13

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Georgia Southern won 58-52, we could be in for a big score.

Georgia State took a serious blow against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 103-65.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 94-87.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Series History

Georgia State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.