Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Georgia State
Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-0; Georgia State 1-0
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Georgia State Convocation Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Georgia State didn't have too much trouble with the College of Coastal Georgia Mariners at home on Monday as they won 76-59.
Meanwhile, everything went Georgia Tech's way against the Clayton State Lakers on Monday as they made off with a 93-63 win.
The Panthers came up short against Georgia Tech when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 72-62. Maybe Georgia State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia State and Georgia Tech both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 21, 2021 - Georgia Tech 72 vs. Georgia State 62
- Nov 25, 2020 - Georgia State 123 vs. Georgia Tech 120