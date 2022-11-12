Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Georgia State

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-0; Georgia State 1-0

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Georgia State Convocation Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Georgia State didn't have too much trouble with the College of Coastal Georgia Mariners at home on Monday as they won 76-59.

Meanwhile, everything went Georgia Tech's way against the Clayton State Lakers on Monday as they made off with a 93-63 win.

The Panthers came up short against Georgia Tech when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 72-62. Maybe Georgia State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State and Georgia Tech both have one win in their last two games.