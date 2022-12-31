Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Georgia State
Current Records: South Alabama 6-7; Georgia State 7-6
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Alabama winning the first 74-65 at home and the Panthers taking the second 69-62.
Georgia State's 2022 ended with a 63-47 loss against the James Madison Dukes on Thursday.
Meanwhile, South Alabama's 2022 ended with a 64-50 defeat against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against South Alabama.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Georgia State 69 vs. South Alabama 62
- Jan 13, 2022 - South Alabama 74 vs. Georgia State 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - Georgia State 82 vs. South Alabama 73
- Feb 26, 2021 - Georgia State 84 vs. South Alabama 81
- Feb 09, 2021 - South Alabama 70 vs. Georgia State 67
- Jan 30, 2020 - Georgia State 76 vs. South Alabama 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Georgia State 72 vs. South Alabama 63
- Feb 15, 2019 - Georgia State 90 vs. South Alabama 81
- Jan 17, 2019 - Georgia State 69 vs. South Alabama 66
- Mar 03, 2018 - Georgia State 90 vs. South Alabama 75
- Dec 29, 2017 - South Alabama 86 vs. Georgia State 64
- Jan 30, 2017 - Georgia State 83 vs. South Alabama 80
- Jan 07, 2017 - Georgia State 78 vs. South Alabama 77
- Feb 11, 2016 - South Alabama 79 vs. Georgia State 78
- Jan 09, 2016 - Georgia State 70 vs. South Alabama 55