Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Georgia State

Current Records: South Alabama 6-7; Georgia State 7-6

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Alabama winning the first 74-65 at home and the Panthers taking the second 69-62.

Georgia State's 2022 ended with a 63-47 loss against the James Madison Dukes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Alabama's 2022 ended with a 64-50 defeat against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against South Alabama.