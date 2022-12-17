Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Alabama State 1-8; Georgia Tech 6-4

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be playing at home against the Alabama State Hornets at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Georgia Tech received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-59 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Guard Miles Kelly (15 points), forward Jalon Moore (15 points), and guard Dallan Coleman (13 points) were the top scorers for the Yellow Jackets.

Meanwhile, Alabama State came up short against the North Alabama Lions last Wednesday, falling 71-63.

Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Georgia Tech at 6-4 and Alabama State at 1-8. The Yellow Jackets are 2-1 after losses this year, the Hornets 1-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.