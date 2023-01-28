Who's Playing

Duke @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Duke 14-6; Georgia Tech 8-12

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at McCamish Pavilion. Bragging rights belong to Duke for now since they're up 7-1 across their past eight matchups.

It was close but no cigar for the Blue Devils as they fell 78-75 to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday. A silver lining for Duke was the play of center Kyle Filipowski, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, a victory for Georgia Tech just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 72-51 defeat to the Clemson Tigers. Guard Miles Kelly wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgia Tech; Kelly played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Blue Devils against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.49

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Devils, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last eight games against Georgia Tech.