Who's Playing

NC State @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: NC State 14-4; Georgia Tech 8-9

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at McCamish Pavilion. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a victory while Georgia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NC State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, sneaking past 83-81. NC State relied on the efforts of forward Ernest Ross, who had 17 points along with nine boards, and forward DJ Burns, who had 13 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds. Ross had some trouble finding his footing against the Virginia Tech Hokies two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Ross' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Georgia Tech and the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Georgia Tech falling 71-60. Guard Miles Kelly wasn't much of a difference maker for the Yellow Jackets; Kelly finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Wolfpack are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6-2 against the spread when favored.

NC State's win brought them up to 14-4 while Georgia Tech's loss pulled them down to 8-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: NC State enters the game with only 10.4 turnovers per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the contest with the 32nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Georgia Tech.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Tech have won six out of their last eight games against NC State.