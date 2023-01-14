Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-6; Georgia Tech 8-8

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers haven't won a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Panthers and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 3 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion.

Pitt came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, falling 77-69. One thing holding Pitt back was the mediocre play of guard Nelly Cummings, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 14-point finish.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 73-72 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite the loss, Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of forward Ja'von Franklin, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds along with four blocks.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia Tech have won seven out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.