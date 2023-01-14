Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-6; Georgia Tech 8-8
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers haven't won a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Panthers and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 3 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion.
Pitt came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, falling 77-69. One thing holding Pitt back was the mediocre play of guard Nelly Cummings, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 14-point finish.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 73-72 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite the loss, Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of forward Ja'von Franklin, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds along with four blocks.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia Tech have won seven out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia Tech 68 vs. Pittsburgh 62
- Feb 14, 2021 - Georgia Tech 71 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Mar 04, 2020 - Georgia Tech 73 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2019 - Georgia Tech 73 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Pittsburgh 54
- Mar 07, 2017 - Pittsburgh 61 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Feb 28, 2017 - Georgia Tech 61 vs. Pittsburgh 52
- Mar 05, 2016 - Georgia Tech 63 vs. Pittsburgh 59
- Jan 06, 2016 - Pittsburgh 89 vs. Georgia Tech 84