Syracuse @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Syracuse 12-7; Georgia Tech 8-10

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Orange had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. It was close but no cigar for 'Cuse as they fell 82-78 to Miami (Fla.). Center Jesse Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech ended up a good deal behind the NC State Wolfpack when they played on Tuesday, losing 78-66. Guard Miles Kelly wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgia Tech; Kelly finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, 'Cuse is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Orange, who are 10-9 against the spread.

'Cuse got away with a 74-73 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Orange are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Georgia Tech.