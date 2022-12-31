Who's Playing

No. 13 Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Virginia 9-2; Georgia Tech 7-5

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 1-9 against the #13 Virginia Cavaliers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Yellow Jackets will play host again and welcome Virginia to McCamish Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while Georgia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Georgia Tech entered their game against the Clemson Tigers last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Georgia Tech took a hard 79-66 fall against Clemson. Guard Miles Kelly (17 points) was the top scorer for Georgia Tech.

Meanwhile, Virginia ended the year with a bang, routing the Albany Great Danes 66-46 on Wednesday. Virginia got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Jayden Gardner out in front picking up 16 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Georgia Tech is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Cavaliers have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Yellow Jackets are now 7-5 while Virginia sits at 9-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Tech enters the contest with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Virginia is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 32nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.72

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last ten games against Georgia Tech.