Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Virginia Tech 15-10; Georgia Tech 9-16

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies are 7-2 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. The Hokies won both of their matches against the Yellow Jackets last season (81-66 and 62-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

After constant struggles on the road, Virginia Tech has finally found some success away from home. This past Saturday, they secured a 93-87 W over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was another big night for Virginia Tech's forward Grant Basile, who had 33 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 71-70 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. One thing holding the Yellow Jackets back was the mediocre play of guard Miles Kelly, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Hokies are now 15-10 while Georgia Tech sits at 9-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia Tech comes into the matchup boasting the 10th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at ten. Less enviably, Georgia Tech is 26th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against Georgia Tech.