Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-6, Georgia Tech 4-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 76-62.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were the victim of a bruising 78-59 loss at the hands of the Commodores on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets' defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 1-6 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As mentioned, Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points. This contest will be Alabama A&M's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a big 19.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

