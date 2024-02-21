Who's Playing
Clemson Tigers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Current Records: Clemson 17-8, Georgia Tech 11-15
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Clemson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia Tech, who comes in off a win.
Georgia Tech can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 65-60 victory over the Orange.
Georgia Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kyle Sturdivant led the charge by scoring 17 points along with two steals. Sturdivant didn't help Georgia Tech's cause all that much against the Fighting Irish on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Tafara Gapare was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Clemson unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Wolfpack. Clemson didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Joseph Girard III, who scored 23 points. Another player making a difference was PJ Hall, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets' win bumped their record up to 11-15. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 17-8.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Georgia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 93-90. Does Georgia Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Tigers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Clemson is a solid 7-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia Tech and Clemson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 16, 2024 - Georgia Tech 93 vs. Clemson 90
- Jan 24, 2023 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 51
- Dec 21, 2022 - Clemson 79 vs. Georgia Tech 66
- Mar 02, 2022 - Clemson 68 vs. Georgia Tech 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Clemson 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Clemson 74 vs. Georgia Tech 72
- Jan 20, 2021 - Georgia Tech 83 vs. Clemson 65
- Mar 06, 2020 - Georgia Tech 65 vs. Clemson 62
- Feb 25, 2020 - Georgia Tech 68 vs. Clemson 59
- Feb 06, 2019 - Clemson 65 vs. Georgia Tech 42