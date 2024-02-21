Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Clemson 17-8, Georgia Tech 11-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia Tech and the Tigers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Clemson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia Tech, who comes in off a win.

Georgia Tech had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 65-60 victory over the Orange on Saturday.

Georgia Tech's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kyle Sturdivant, who scored 17 points along with two steals. Sturdivant didn't help Georgia Tech's cause all that much against the Fighting Irish on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Tafara Gapare, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Clemson's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Wolfpack. Clemson didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joseph Girard III, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was PJ Hall, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets' victory bumped their record up to 11-15. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia Tech skirted past the Tigers 93-90 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Georgia Tech repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Tech and Clemson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.