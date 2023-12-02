Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Duke 5-2, Georgia Tech 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Duke is 8-1 against Georgia Tech since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Duke might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up eight turnovers on Wednesday.

After a string of four wins, Duke's good fortune finally ran out. They fell 80-75 to the Razorbacks. Duke didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Duke's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyle Filipowski, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeremy Roach who scored 22 points. Filipowski continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets beat the Bulldogs 67-59 on Tuesday. The victory was just what Georgia Tech needed coming off of a 89-54 defeat in their prior matchup.

Among those leading the charge was Miles Kelly, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Blue Devils' loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for the Yellow Jackets, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duke have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Duke against Georgia Tech in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 86-43 victory. Will Duke repeat their success, or does Georgia Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Georgia Tech.