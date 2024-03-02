Halftime Report

Georgia Tech is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Georgia Tech leads 44-41 over the Seminoles.

Georgia Tech came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Florida State 15-13, Georgia Tech 12-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Yellow Jackets beat the Hurricanes 80-76. The win was just what Georgia Tech needed coming off of a 81-57 defeat in their prior match.

Miles Kelly was the offensive standout of the game as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 3 assists. Kowacie Reeves Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though North Carolina State scored an imposing 83 points on Tuesday, Florida State still came out on top. The Seminoles took their matchup against the Wolfpack 90-83.

Florida State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jamir Watkins, who scored 19 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Primo Spears, who scored 14 points along with six assists.

The Yellow Jackets' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-16. As for the Seminoles, their victory bumped their record up to 15-13.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Florida State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Georgia Tech's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-6 against the spread).

Georgia Tech opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-71 defeat to the Seminoles. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Florida State is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.